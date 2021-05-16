Children’s Museum of Montana hosts Armed Forces Day Celebration

GREAT FALLS — Saturday, May 15th, is National Armed Forces Day, and in recognition of those who are serving or who have served, the Children’s Museum of Montana hosted an Armed Forces Day Celebration.

The event started at 10 a.m. and included games, raffles, prizes, and food. The event was free to military families of either active duty or veteran status.

“It’s just a day to celebrate the Armed Forces and to give them the opportunity to come out and we’re doing free food, free play and they have a chance to win a raffle, just to kind of celebrate them and all the work they do for everyone,” said Jordin Breaud, Children’s Museum of Montana spokesperson.

They also unveiled a Memorial Wall; it is painted red, white, and blue. In the middle of the wall is a painting of the iconic photo of U.S. Marines raising the American flag on Mount Suribachi during World War II. The wall also has the logos of each branch of the military and logos for police, fire, and EMS.

"It's really emotional for me personally. I have family members that are serving now and have in the past, but I think it is (personal) for everybody. There's some way that you're connected or touched by someone who's serving, so it's a way of saying thanks,” said Sheriff Neff, director of the museum.

The museum is located at 22 Railroad Square, just behind the Civic Center.