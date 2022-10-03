CMR High School set to implement new security system

CMR High School in Great Falls will implement new entrance procedures beginning on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, thanks to a recent grant to upgrade school security.

CMR principal Jamie McGraw said in a news release that the new system will require students, staff, and guests to buzz in with a camera system when all exterior doors are locked.

The news release states:

Our doors will unlock for zero period classes at 6:30 am. Students need to enter the building using the south breezeway doors by the gym and the shop door. Our breezeway doors and shop doors will be open for students to start the day until 8:15 am.



Ten minutes into each period, all exterior doors will lock and tardy students will be required to buzz in with the camera system at the south breezeway entrance. Five minutes before the end of each period, the south breezeway doors will unlock for students to enter for the next passing time.



During lunches, students need to enter using the unlocked south breezeway as well. After school, exterior doors will be unlocked until 4:00 pm. After 4 pm, students need to enter using the south breezeway.



The entire building will lock down at 6 pm with no student entrance unless they are with a teacher or group that has access with a key card and pin.



We have prohibited all students and staff from propping doors at any time. If doors are propped, an alarm will sound and the cameras will record the person propping the door so we can address it.

All parents and guests coming to CMR are asked to use the north breezeway doors by the auditorium to buzz in and report immediately to the main office.

McGraw noted that the door schedule will be altered for special events, and they are able to override the system in case of an emergency.

She added that the new system will likely create some initial frustration: "We know it will take time to get used to, but we care deeply for our students, staff, and families, and we believe this new system will better protect the people who mean the most to us."

