Community mourns the death of a lineman near Conrad

FAIRFIELD — A community is mourning the death of 28-year old Lucas Fowler, a lineman for the Sun River Electric Electric Cooperative who died on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Fowler was working on a single-phase powerline south of Conrad when the pole toppled over, taking his life.

Fowler joined the team just weeks ago on July 15.

“It’s a very sad time for Sun River Electric,” said Brad Bauman, General Manager and CEO of Sun River Electric Cooperative, Inc.

“When our employees come to work each morning, it is our obligation to try to get them home that night in better condition they came,” Bauman said, “That didn't happen on Friday for Lucas Fowler."

Sun River Electric Cooperative is working to get through the tragedy together, as a company and as a community.

“You know, we are going to provide opportunities for our employees to have counseling,” Bauman said. “We are going to work with them…in the next coming time to offer them every opportunity to talk through this, to share feelings about this, and do the best we can to look out for them.”

The tragedy serves as a difficult reminder of the dangers involved with the job.

“We’re wounded, but we will get through this,” Bauman said, “…God bless all linemen. You know, as I said, it's a brotherhood, and this affects everyone, not just us.”



(1st REPORT, AUGUST 11)

