Conrad teen is representing Montana in 'Doodle For Google' contest

The annual Doodle For Google competition has chosen Maggie Bender of Conrad to represent Montana in this year's contest.

Maggie first heard about the competition while scrolling online looking for scholarship opportunities.

"I love art and drawing, and I just thought, wow, I guess I can draw a doodle or something.” she said.

This year, they invited K-12 students to answer the prompt “I am grateful for…” through their art.

Maggie's submission, called “The Nature of Google," states: "I am grateful for nature and the effortless beauty it possesses, the shelter it provides, and the stress-reducing properties it holds. With this, flowers show us all of nature's colors and are often given as gifts to show love, thoughtfulness and gratefulness."

Maggie Bender "The Nature of Google"

During an assembly at Conrad High School on Tuesday, Maggie received several prizes, including a new computer, from a Google representative.

When Maggie heard about the competition she talked with her art teacher, Matthew Sekerak, who quite literally gave her the paper to draw her doodle on.

"It really is a testament to these kids who have so much potential and so much drive and they use it and they capitalize on their skills and they recognize their strengths. And this is a perfect example of that tenacity. It's got to be there and it doesn't matter where you're going or what you're doing or what you enjoy. Maggie is the type of kid who who knows what she wants and she goes for it,” Sekerak explained.

Google said in a news release:

Magdalynn can become one of the five national finalists when voting opens - one of whom will become our national winner. The National Winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for one day. They'll also receive a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization.



We were amazed by the submissions we received. Across ages, students showcased what they appreciate most in thoughtful and intentional ways. Young artists shared a range of things they are grateful for including spending time in nature, reading books, taking part in creative hobbies, and spending time with their communities. Given the challenging nature of the past few years, we were really inspired to see the many ways students have been nurturing their spirits and facing the opportunities and challenges that every day brings.

Now Maggie's doodle will move on to the next round of competition for public voting. If you want to see Maggie make it to the Google home page make sure to vote for her doodle between May 18 and May 25 by clicking here.

