Corvette lovers convene in Missoula for annual meet at fairgrounds

MISSOULA — Whether it’s new or old, very few cars are as iconic as the Corvette which is why members of the Hellgate Corvette Club show up to the fairgrounds every year to spell out the name with their cars.

For the 53rd year the Big Sky Corvette Meet has returned to Missoula and enthusiasts from across the state and country came to town to show off their cars.

Murray Elliot one of the organizers of the event says there is a unique experience when driving any Corvette, new or old, that all owners can relate to.

“We all become one with the car and that is the fun, Elliott said.

“So we tour around, like I said this is the 53rd year so everybody knows everybody and it’s just fun to tour around.”

One of the Drivers who loves to tour his car around is Gary Kinzner who has been working on his 1957 Corvette for 50 years.

Derek Joseph Gary Kinzner's 1957 Corvette, Missoula

Kinzner purchased the car for $350 and fixed it new over the years, according to him nothing beats repairing an old classic.

“I look at the new cars here and they’re beautiful but most of the work is done by other people this one I can basically fix anything on it myself and that’s the fun part of owning a car,” Kinzner said.

“When I was a kid in high school when Corvettes were new those were the epitome of a cool car to have.”

The Big Sky Corvette Meet will continue to have events through Sunday and will conclude the meet at the Corvallis Memorial Day Parade.