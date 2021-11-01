Covid-19 3rd-highest cause of death in MT for 2020

HELENA — Covid-19 was the third-leading cause of death for Montanans in 2020, behind only heart disease and cancer – and is likely to maintain that spot in 2021, the state health department reported Monday.

The acting state medical officer also said these Covid-19 deaths are “almost entirely preventable” – if people are vaccinated.

“Vaccination is the best protection against Covid-19 infection and at preventing severe Covid-19 outcomes,” said Maggie Cook-Shimanek. “We continue to urge eligible Montanans who have not gotten vaccinated to get vaccinated – and for those who are eligible, to get the booster shot.”

The report also said the death rate for Native Americans in Montana, from Covid-19, is four times the rate of the White population.

In 2020, 1,258 Montanans died from Covid-19 and 842 Montanans died from the disease during the first nine months of this year, the report said. With October’s deaths, the 2021 total for Covid-19 is at 1,000.

The top two leading causes of death in Montana, for 2015-2019, were heart disease (2,206 per year) and cancer (2,088 per year), the report said.

The highest number of Covid-19 deaths occurred from last October-December, although provisional data show that deaths this September approached previous monthly highs from 2020.

In October, 258 Montanans died from Covid-19, the report said – one of the highest monthly totals for the entire pandemic.