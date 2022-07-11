"Cowgirl" TikTok series features Montana woman

Cowgirl magazine has launched what it calls a “TikTok Experiment” featuring Charli Alayna, the young Montana wife of a cowboy.

The series is called “Through The Eyes of Charli: A COWGIRL TikTok Experiment.”

The series will offer a look into the life of the newlywed couple, who recently moved to a ranch in Teton County to follow their dreams.

In her introduction, Charli tells the audience, “I met my husband when we were 14. We were just kids. I knew right away I wanted to marry him. We live in the beautiful state of Montana and have a German Shepherd puppy. He’s so full of energy, he keeps us busy. When we’re not working with cattle, my husband’s favorite thing to do is to go up into the mountains. I love to country swing dance.”

You can follow the series @cowgirlmagazine every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.



