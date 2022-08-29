Crews battle structure fire near Florence

FLORENCE — FLORENCE - Crews battled a house fire south of Florence early Sunday.

The Florence Rural Fire Department (FRVD) was called to a report of a house fire on Bass Creek Road at approximately 5 a.m.

Crews arrived to find that a quarter of the residence was on fire.

The flames spread to the attic as crews started their inital attack.

Most of the attic was destroyed and the roof caved into the structure.

FRVD, Three Mile Fire, the Stevensville Rural Fire District and Victor Fire all responded to the scene.

Firefighters spent five hours and were able to control the blaze.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The home suffered approximately $500,000 in damage.

