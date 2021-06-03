Deadline approaching for Emily Dickinson School fundraiser in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Parents at Emily Dickinson School have just three more days to raise $3,000, and they’re asking for the public's help.

The Parent Association started a fundraising campaign so the city could install a flashing crosswalk beacon at a popular crosswalk near the school.

So far, they’ve been able to raise $5,600, but they’re still about $3,000 short of their goal to install a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon at 27th and Annie Street.

And they only have until this Friday to raise the money for it to be installed by next school year.

“Over the years, we’ve had several parents raise concerns about this crosswalk. Most of the students that go to Emily Dickinson live on this side of 27th, and there have been some close calls at the intersection. I personally have noticed a couple of times kids kind of waiting for an opportunity to cross and then they just zip across and a car turns, and it’s really scary. So, we just wanted some way to help them be a little safer crossing the street,” said Amy Benjamin with Emily Dickinson's Parent Association.

If you’d like to help these parents reach their goal and provide a safer crosswalk for students, you can get more information and make a donation at the Bozeman Police Foundation website.