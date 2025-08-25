Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deadly crash near Whitefish leaves teenager dead, another injured

A deadly crash near Whitefish left a teenager dead and another injured in a suspected alcohol-related incident.
WHITEFISH - A deadly crash near Whitefish early Saturday morning has left one teenager dead and another injured.

The Montana Highway Patrol says a 20-year-old man from Marion was driving a Dodge Ram with two 17-year-old passengers just before 2 a.m.

The truck drifted off at the intersection of Mountain Meadow and Tally Lake roads and hit a tree. The vehicle then continued down an embankment and struck another tree.

MHP says one passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the truck. The 17-year-old girl from Bigfork died at the scene.

The second passenger, a 17-year-old from Kalispell, was injured and taken to a local hospital. The driver was not hurt. MHP says both were wearing seatbelts.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

