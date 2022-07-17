Deadly crash reported in Lewis & Clark County

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol responded to a crash in Lewis & Clark County on Sunday, July 17, 2022, that involved at least one fatality.

It happened in the northbound lane of I-15 near mile marker 219, about 25 miles north of Helena.

The MHP was notified of the crash at 10:57 a.m.

Witnesses tell MTN News that they saw a crashed motorcycle at the scene.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



