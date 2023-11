KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department is investigating a death on Tuesday afternoon.

KPD responded to the 300 block of Eighth Avenue West in Kalispell at approximately 2 p.m., according to a news release.

MTN News The Kalispell Police Department is investigating a death in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue West.

The public is being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact KPD Detective Chad Sweigart at 406-758-7791.

No further information is being released at this time.