Deck collapses at The Briarwood country club, numerous injuries reported

Update 9:38 p.m.

Officials said a total of 25 people were transported from the scene to the two hospitals in Billings. No fatalities were reported.

A witness told MTN News it appeared many of those injured suffered leg and head injuries.

Dr. Clint Seger, CEO of Billings Clinic, released this statement:

“Billings Clinic is fully prepared to help with this unfortunate situation. We have multiple trauma surgeons, ER physicians and the ER team along with critical care staff on site receiving patients. We have received six thus far and are expecting at least three more.”

MTN News The scene Saturday night of a deck collapse at The Briarwood golf and country club.

MTN News Numerous agencies responded Saturday night to The Briarwood where numerous people were injured when a deck collapsed.

____________________________________

BILLINGS - Emergency crews responded Saturday night to The Briarwood golf and country club where a deck collapse injured numerous people.

According to a city spokeswoman, 18 people were transported to hospitals as of about 8:45 p.m., but many more people were injured.

The Billings Police Department posted this statement on Facebook:

At 7:50 pm BPD responded to assist Billings Fire Department and AMR for a rescue call in the 3400 block of Briarwood Blvd. During an event at this location a patio collapsed leaving multiple individuals with injuries. At this time, it has been confirmed that there have been no fatalities. AMR has transported a large number of individuals to local hospitals. The area may be congested with emergency response vehicles while they finish clearing the area and assisting the victims. - Lt. Lennick

