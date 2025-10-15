Deer deaths on Flathead Reservation linked to hemorrhagic disease

A recent increase in deer deaths has been reported on the Flathead Reservation in the Hot Springs, as well as in multiple Mission Valley areas.

The CSKT Wildlife Management Program suspects that a hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is responsible for these white-tailed deer and elk deaths. The disease has been confirmed to be in these areas, as well as in a few areas surrounding the Reservation, according to a news release.

The viral disease, which is transmitted by biting midges, is not contagious to humans but can influence deer and elk species.

CSKT Wildlife Management notes that outbreaks tend to occur near water sources in late summer and early fall when certain small fly species emerge. The recent frost will cause the outbreak to end, although mortalities will likely continue through the next week or so.

CSKT Division of Fish, Wildlife, Recreation and Conservation staff are continuing to monitor the situation.

While it isn’t necessary for people to report additional incidents in the reported areas, potential outbreaks observed in new areas on the Flathead Reservation should be reported by emailing Wildlife@cskt.org or calling 406-275-2774.

“It is important to note that, while the disease can cause significant die-offs in localized deer populations, the outbreaks are usually short-lived and not widespread. Affected areas are generally localized and not spread across large areas. Meat from animals that appear healthy at the time of harvest remains safe to eat when properly cooked, though please consider having any harvested animal tested for Chronic Wasting Disease,” the release states.

Differences between symptoms of EHD and Chronic Wasting Disease. An animal with EHD may present with:



Lethargy – completely unaware of human presence

Foaming at the mouth

Swollen/blue tongue

Infection kills animals very quickly, and often sees group die-offs in small localized areas. Animals found in otherwise good body condition appear healthy

An animal with CWD may present with the following symptoms:

