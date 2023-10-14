Demonstration in support of Palestinians held in Missoula

MISSOULA — People gathered on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the Missoula County Courthouse to support Palestinians as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues.

People held signs and chanted to show their support for the civilians in the Gaza Strip who have suffered because of the attacks.

“All over the world, Palestinians feel isolated, alienated and dehumanized," said Brendan Woork who helped organize the event. "I think it’s important to show them that from the furthest corner of the world here in Missoula we support them we love them and we’ll defend them.”

The protesters gathered around the organizers for speeches highlighting the history of the conflicts and what has transpired in the current situation.

Following the speeches, Max Cummung and the other organizers stuck around to tell the other demonstrators more ways they could support Palestine.

“It is ultimately lobbying Congress — lobbying elected representatives — and standing up and making it clear that we as Americans, we as taxpayers, do not consent to our taxpayer dollars and our sort of politician support going towards this genocide.”

As the war between Israel and Hamas entered its second week, tens of thousands of protesters across the U.S. took part in rallies in support of either Israel or Palestinians.