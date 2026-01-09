DEQ offering discounted radon test kits in January

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is offering discounted radon test kits in January in recognition of Radon Awareness Month.

DEQ offering discounted radon kits in January

Montana residents can purchase a test kit for just five dollars, a steep discount from the usual price of 12 to 40 dollars.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas that can seep into homes through small cracks in foundations.

Health officials warn that long-term exposure to high radon levels can significantly increase the risk of lung cancer.

Testing your home is the only way to know if radon levels are elevated.

DEQ officials say previously purchased radon test kits are still valid, as long as they are not damaged.

Those kits can still be turned in to receive test results.

More information on how to purchase a discounted radon test kit can be found here.

