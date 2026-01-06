NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The scoreboard says Montana State won the national championship in overtime.

But inside the locker room, players say the Bobcats’ 35–34 victory over Illinois State Redbirds was built long before the final snap.

With an overtime thriller Monday night, the Montana State Bobcats claimed their first FCS national championship in 41 years — a title shaped by transfers, legacies, hometown kids and hard choices.

Different paths, one title: Bobcats’ interwoven journeys lead to historic FCS championship

At the center of it all was quarterback Justin Lamson, a transfer from Stanford who seamlessly stepped into the Bobcats’ offense and was named the most outstanding player of the championship game.

“It doesn’t feel real right now,” Lamson said. “All the Bozeman people, all the Montana people out here supporting us, this is great. I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’m so grateful that coach (Brent) Vigen took a chance on me. It was the best decision I ever made.”

For defensive lineman Paul Brott, the celebration was a family affair. Brott is a legacy Bobcat, celebrating alongside his brothers Mitch and Wilson — all three having worn Montana State colors.

“I’m so proud to represent this family and this team,” Brott said. “Thank you to God, I was praying the whole time we were out there. That’s the way we win, man. This was a team effort, and I’m just so happy we got it done.”

That sense of legacy extended well beyond one family.

Sophomore linebacker Bryce Grebe grew up in tiny Melstone and followed in the footsteps of Bobcat greats — including his own brother Brody, who graduated last year.

“We had an alumni thing (Sunday) and hundreds of people showed up,” Grebe said. “I’m so thankful for the guys who set the groundwork, so we could follow in their footsteps of greatness. And yeah, I’ve got one thing on my brother now — a natty ring.”

For players like Adam Jones and Zac Crews, the championship carried extra meaning. Both grew up in Missoula, deep in rival territory, and made the decision to leave Griz country to play for Montana State.

“It means a whole lot, especially for us coming from Missoula,” Jones said.

Crews echoed the sentiment, pointing to the long road that led to the title.

“This is such a special group of guys,” he said. “We fought all year — all year round — 51 weeks. And we put it together when it mattered most.”

Then there was Kenneth Eiden IV, a hometown kid who grew up attending Bobcat games and dreaming of bringing a championship back to his community.

“It’s unbelievable to bring a championship back to my community,” Eiden said. “My hometown means everything to me. I’m just so grateful for this team. Look at what we did today, this is beautiful.”

Different paths. Different stories.

All came together for one moment — 41 years in the making.

And if Brott is to be believed, the celebration may only be beginning.

“Absolutely not,” he said when asked if the wait for another title would be as long. “We’re running it back next year.”