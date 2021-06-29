'Digging into Dinosaurs' Museum of the Rockies series garners audiences from around the world

BOZEMAN — Museum of the Rockies is offering a special 3-day ‘Webinar’ for inspiring paleontologists and anyone wishing to learn more about dinosaurs.

The kick off was Monday, June 28th, and the even garnered audiences from Sri Lanka, London, Australia, and all across the United States. With that being said, there are a variety of 'start' dates for this event throughout the summer.

“It’s been so much fun to get our science here at Museum of the Rockies out to the public,” Ashely Hall said.

Hall is the Outreach Program Manager for the museum and is leading ‘Digging into Dinosaurs’, delving into the ways to make a passion for paleontology a career as well as discussing fossils and research.

“When someone completes all three webinars, they will be given this certificate that will be signed by myself and our curator for Paleontology, Dr. John Scannella,” Hall said.

Bozeman and the greater Montana region is rich in paleontological discoveries, encouraging those outside of the state, and country, to learn from our local experts.

For more information regarding ‘Digging into Dinosaurs’, registration details can be found on the Museum of the Rockies website.

