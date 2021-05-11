Dogs perish in Great Falls house fire

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue has released more information about Monday's house fire.

It happened at 1707 1st Avenue South, and firefighters found the first floor of the house filled with smoke and a fire in the kitchen. GFFR crews quickly handled the fire, then performed salvage and overhaul.

All occupants of the house were accounted for, and no injuries were sustained as a result of the fire. Sadly, three family dogs were found to be deceased.

The cause of the fire has been classified as undetermined.

At this point, we do not know of any fundraisers or ways to help the affected family; we will update you if we learn of any.



(MAY 10, 2021) Emergency crews responded to a house fire near the area of 1st Avenue South and 17th Street on Monday afternoon. A resident came home and found the smoke and called 911.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says the fire started in the kitchen. The first floor of the home is heavily damaged, and the basement has some smoke damage.

The family that lives in the house has gotten a place to stay temporarily.

A couple of family pets are unaccounted for; the battalion chief says he suspects they did not get out of the house and died in the fire, but that has not been confirmed.

No residents or firefighters were injured. We will update you if we get more information.

