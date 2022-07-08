Duckin' around: Billings firefighters come to rescue of feathered friends

BILLINGS — Billings firefighters responded to a call earlier Friday of a rescue mission at the Burger King on 15th and Grand Avenue: Baby ducks fell into the manhole and couldn't get out.

After some time, the firefighters were able to get them out but it wasn't an easy walk in the park.

The frightened baby ducks ended up going farther into one of the pipes and were unable to be reached.

But in the end, they were saved and returned to their mom. Everyone had a quacking good time.

Watch the video below: