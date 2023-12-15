Elderly woman dies in Missoula structure fire

MISSOULA — An elderly woman died in a late Thursday night structure fire in Missoula.

The Missoula Fire Department was called to the scene of the fire on Cooley Street shortly after 11:15 p.m.

Crews arrived to find black smoke coming from the front of a small trailer home engulfed in black smoke.

Neighbors told firefighters that an elderly woman might be inside the home, a news release states.

Firefighters went inside began a search and put out the blaze.

The victim — whose name and age have not been released — was found in the kitchen.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"The Missoula Fire Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident," the release states.