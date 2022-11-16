ESPN's College GameDay bus will tour through Bozeman before arriving at Montana State campus on Thursday

BOZEMAN — ESPN has released details for the scheduled Thursday arrival of the College GameDay bus in Bozeman, ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend.

The bus will start at the "M" at 12:30 p.m. before making its way to Main Street at 1 p.m. From there, the GameDay bus makes its way to American Indian Hall on the Montana State campus. It's scheduled to arrive at 2 p.m.

According to Montana State Associate Athletic Director Bethany Green, the MSU Rodeo Team is rumored to be leading the bus from Main Street to campus.

College GameDay previews the college football landscape with an on-site studio at the campus of their choosing. It's an interactive show with a live audience and is one of ESPN's more popular broadcasts; it's also the most-watched college football pregame show.

The 121st Brawl of the Wild will kick off at noon in Bozeman on Saturday with the Montana Television Network carrying the game's broadcast.

MTN News will provide digital coverage of the College GameDay bus arrival throughout the day with a full report in our Thursday evening newscasts.