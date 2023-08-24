Experiencing Montana's outdoors: Stickney Creek

CRAIG — Located on the Missouri River near the community of Craig is the Stickney Creek Fishing Access Site. This is one of the many sites in North-Central Montana to enjoy various outdoor activities ranging from fishing to boating, while enjoying the overall scenery.

Towards the beginning of the academic year, students from University of Providence (UP) get the chance to head out to the creek, boating along the Missouri River. The purpose is to showcase Montana's nature to students while helping them build relationships with one another as they embark on their new journey.

"Coming into college can be a little stressful for students," said Ian Bechtel, who serves as school's Director of Student Activities and Events. "They (students) are trying to make their friends now and experience the next four years."

UP students had orientation last weekend and moved into their dorms. Bechtel said over the past few days, the students have come a long way in making friends and experiencing what the campus has.

"To culminate here, and have an experience such as this, will be a great kickoff to the year for them," Bechtel said. "It's an opportunity that not a lot of colleges offer, and we're trying to promote the outdoor recreation, to show the students that it's here, and have them take advantage of it for the next four years."

For UP senior Joseph McMillan, this isn't his first time boating at Stickney Creek. He says being at Stickney Creek is not just a great way to enjoy the outdoors. It's also a way to help build relationships amongst fellow peers.

"This is a nice way for everyone to get to know each other, see what everybody looks like," McMillan said. "It's a cool experience, and on the way back, everybody sleeps. So, it's a pretty fun trip."

While there are some Montana natives, many of the students are from out of state, the experience giving them a new perspective.

Tyra Christean is from Elko, Nevada.

"Elko isn't too different," she said. "We are very outdoors too, but this is bigger and more extravagant, so that's exciting."

Speaking on why she chose University of Providence, Christean said, "It gave me a home feel. I like how close the community is, and the class sizes. I don't want to feel overwhelmed, so this is like a home away from home"

