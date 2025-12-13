Experts say traffic crashes will increase over holiday season

BILLINGS— Traffic crashes are expected to increase as the holiday season ramps up.

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, the few weeks leading up to New Year’s Day are some of the most dangerous on American roads, as fatigue and alcohol consumption increase.

“This time of year, it should be a festive season, a happy time when we're together with friends and family. But unfortunately, also at this time of the year, traffic crashes and fatalities do jump up a bit,” said David Reich, director of public relations at the foundation.

“People think that they can even have one beer, and that it won't affect them or one glass of wine. But it can affect you,” he added.

Reich also credited winter weather and less daylight hours for the increase in traffic crashes.

“Snow and wind can be dangerous to drive in. And also, we have fewer daylight hours at this time of year… so, people are driving more in the dark and that just can lead to more crashes because you just don't see as well,” said Reich.

The Billings Police Department counted 8.9 crashes per day on average between Dec. 10 and 20 of 2024. That's above the daily average for the rest of the year, which was 7.16 average crashes per day.

Billings drivers are getting winter tires on their vehicles now to plan ahead.

“We've been very busy with a lot of people taking off their summer all-season tires and putting on their winter tires to get prepared for the snow that's coming,” said Discount Tire Store Manager Nate Miller on Thursday afternoon.

Miller said winter tires are important, even before snow has hit the ground.

“When you're below 45 degrees, a winter tire will stay super soft and pliable, and when it's soft and pliable, it maintains better flexibility with the road, which means you're gonna get better stopping capabilities. So, it's not just if there's snow and ice on the road, it's also temperature ranges,” said Miller.

While many vehicles benefit from winter tires, Miller said not all vehicles are suited for them.

“We'll have a lot of customers that will have big trucks or SUVs that there may not be a winter tire option, but you can get an all-terrain or more of a mud style tire that will be winter capable,” said Miller.

“If you're not sure if your tires are gonna be safe to get you through the wintertime, bring it by, we'll do a free inspection,” he added.