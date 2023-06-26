Family honors Civil War veteran buried in Billings

James Frederick Rowe, a Civil War veteran, was officially remembered by his descendents during a service at Mountview Cemetery, 132 years after his death.

Rowe was born in either New Hampshire or Massachusetts in 1836.

He died in 1891 in Billings.

There was a small headstone for him, but with not a whole lot of information.

But now there's a traditional military headstone for him.

His family and some other Americans came honored him for his service on Saturday.

"Thanks also to the past, the people of Billings, who marked and tended his grave," said Susan Anderson, whose husband is a third nephew to Rowe.

Descendants of Rowe helped honor the man who served in the Union Army in the infantry and as an ambulance officer.

"We learn about battles and casualties," Anderson said. "What interests a lot of people when we start learning about him is the saving of lives. They were really instrumental in saving lives and in setting the format for future army rescues and transfers."

Other relatives also came to Billings including Rowe's great, great grandson, Doug Bear.

"He was patriotic and he volunteered," Bear said. "And then he reenlisted. So he wanted to go back in and fight for his ideals, his country."

The service was patterned after a Civil War memorial.

"I don't think this is the end of the line for Captain Rowe," said Billings Mayor Bill Cole. "This may be the beginning of a whole new chapter as people discover more."

Captain Rowe came to Montana without his family and it’s not known why.

He spent some time in Red Lodge and was murdered in Billings.

"We heard he was shot in the abdomen but the new research shows that this guy took two 45 six-guns and shot him in the stomach over a $6 grocery bill," Anderson said.

She also says her research shows the man who shot Rowe, served six years of a 10 year sentence for manslaughter.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War has chapters in Montana and Wyoming and has been replacing headstone around the country.

The captain's original headstone did show he was a Civil War veteran, and the new headstone tells much more.

"And so general orders said we will reorganize this we can do better," Anderson said about the back of the headstone. "And the end part is that the wounded will be transported with care.

And the family is proud of Captain Rowe serving his country.

"His men really loved him," Bear said.

"He really is somebody that we should recognize and cherish," Anderson said.