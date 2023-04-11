Family of Billings man shot to death protests lack of arrest

BILLINGS — It's been three weeks since 25-year-old Salimon Franko Nava Sr. was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend. Friends and family gathered at the Yellowstone County Courthouse on Monday were frustrated that no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

Nava’s loved ones wore purple, the color that represents domestic violence abuse, while protesting Monday morning. While authorities have released little information about what led up to the killing, including who they believe was the aggressor, Nava's family believes he was a victim of domestic violence.

“My son was killed on March 20th of 2023 at 3 a.m. in the morning by his girlfriend,” said Nava’s mother, Jessie Nava Villarreal.

It’s been a harrowing three weeks for her and her family, especially since she said the Billings Police Department hasn’t given her any updates.

“We haven’t heard nothing. I’m not getting no answers. Nobody’s been incarcerated,” Villarreal said.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

The Billings Police Department said it's because the case is under investigation. MTN also reached out to a department spokesperson Monday and was told no details could be released.

Villarreal said she believes her son’s case is being pushed to the side partially because his last name is Nava. Several Navas have been arrested over the years in Billings and Villarreal believes the family name might have something to do with the lack of arrests.

“How do I sleep not knowing his last name is preventing a murder charge?” Villarreal said.

The family hopes to raise awareness about Nava’s case.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

Nava leaves behind two young kids and a family still picking up the pieces of his death.

“We’re not going to get the justice we need. So I’m going to stay out here and I’m going to come every day and every week until they arrest my son’s killer,” said Villarreal.