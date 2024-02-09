Family of Laurel woman killed in hit-and-run demanding answers

Friends and family of Kassi McColley, a young mom from the Billings area, are seeking justice after she was found dead and dismembered after a hit-and-run on the streets in Laurel days after going missing.

A memorial stands on the side of old Highway 10 near the intersection with Sietz Ronan Road where her body was found Tuesday.

According to a GoFundMe for McColley, her mother initially found her body days after she was reported missing. The family said she was fleeing a domestic-violence situation on the night of Jan. 31 when she was struck.

The investigation continues, and Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says the county attorney's office will review and determine whether charges will be filed-- after what appears to be two separate events -- of domestic violence and the hit and run which ultimately led to her death.

On Wednesday, the owner of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run identified himself to authorities after seeing his vehicle in a social media post, according to the sheriff's office.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday.

McColley leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter.

