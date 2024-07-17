Father of juvenile stabbing victim in Bozeman gives update on his son's recovery

BOZEMAN — The father of a 17-year-old boy who was repeatedly stabbed in an alleged attempted homicide at Kirk Park on July 11 spoke with MTN News to give an update on his son's recovery.

The boy is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed 16 times. That's according to the boy's father, Todd Hill, who set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay mounting medical expenses. He tells us his son was stabbed eight times in the lower stomach and eight times in the back, puncturing both lungs.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police Chief responds to Kirk Park stabbing involving juvenile suspect

Juvenile suspect faces attempted homicide charge after alleged Bozeman stabbing

Hill says he received a call at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 from a police officer who told him that he needed to get to the ER because his son was in surgery and was in critical condition.

The victim, referred to as "EBH" on the GoFundMe page, needed chest tubes and a feeding tube. As of July 17, all of the tubes have been removed, but EBH still has a long road to recovery including surgeries and physical therapy.

Hill said he feels "very blessed, incredibly lucky." He says he moved to Bozeman 29 years ago and said, "Definitely not the Bozeman that I moved to; it's changed."

The identity of the juvenile suspect in the stabbing has not been released. He was taken into custody following the incident and faces a charge of attempted deliberate homicide.