Federal court approves settlement for Lake County Jail reforms

A federal court recently gave final approval to a settlement between the inmates of Lake County jail and jail administrators.

Upper Seven Law — a Montana-based nonprofit law firm — states the jail agreed to several major changes, including adopting new policies and procedures and building both an outdoor recreation area and additional inmate housing units.



A federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of 38 inmates who stated conditions at the Lake County jail are inhumane.

Upper Seven Law Litigation Director Constance Van Kley noted at the time that the allegations were not a new development, “the situation has been ongoing for close to 30 years.”

A nearly identical case was filed in federal court back in 1995.

The changes agreed to will reduce overcrowding and give inmates daily access to the outdoors for exercise.

CSKT and Blackfeet inmates further alleged that the jail had allowed a Christian pastor to regularly visit the jail but provided no similar access to Native American religious leaders.

As part of the settlement agreement, Lake County Jail administrators agreed to provide inmates access to Native American religious leaders.

“This agreement is a victory for inmates at the Lake County Jail and for the entire community,” said Constance Van Kley, attorney for plaintiffs. “No one should be forced to live without sunlight, fresh air, and the opportunity to exercise. Today marks a significant step toward a more humane Lake County Jail.”

According to Upper Seven Law, the plaintiffs are people who were incarcerated at Lake County Jail from September 3, 2021 to the present.

Click here to read the settlement agreement (pdf).