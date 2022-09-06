Fire danger VERY HIGH in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park indicates fire danger throughout the park to be very high.

This year, there have been three wildland fires which all were declared out or controlled. The public is encouraged to stay informed about current fire activity.

The park does not have any current fire restrictions in place or planned. Visitors of the park are permitted to have campfires by using established fire rings.

According to the YNP release, “Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.”

Fire is an important component of maintaining the health of the area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation. The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem.