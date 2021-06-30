Fireworks banned in two Gallatin County fire districts ahead of holiday weekend

The Gallatin County Commission confirms it has banned fireworks, recreational burning, and open burning in two high fire hazard areas ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend: the Big Sky Fire District and the Hebgen Basin Fire District in the West Yellowstone area.

Commissioners cited dangerous fire conditions caused by a continued drought in southwest Montana as the reason for the emergency ordinance banning the fire-related activities.

According to a media release, the emergency ordinance is effective immediately and will automatically expire after 90 days unless commissioners rescind it sooner.

Most fire districts in Gallatin County have also banned permitted open burning within their districts. The latest information on which districts currently have bans can be found at gallatinburnpermits.com.

Fireworks are always prohibited on public lands such as U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands.

The Town of West Yellowstone has prohibited fireworks within town limits over the Fourth of July weekend.

Gallatin County’s other cities and towns have their own fireworks regulations in place. Know what fireworks restrictions are in your area before considering shooting off fireworks. Please contact your local agencies for more information about specific rules that they have in place.

The Gallatin County Commission urges everyone to celebrate the Fourth of July safely and responsibly this year.