First suspected measles case in Billings tied to Cornerstone Community Church

BILLINGS - On Sunday morning, the pastor of Cornerstone Community Church in Billings told the congregation that the first presumed measles case in Billings is tied to their vacation bible school.

A school-aged child was tested at a local healthcare facility on Friday after recently traveling with family to an area where measles is spreading.

Pastor Jeff Romans told the church that more than 80 people attended the event and may have been exposed to the virus.

All of those impacted are currently following the Health Department's 21-day quarantine guidelines.

The child's symptoms included fever, runny nose, red and watery eyes, rash and spots in the mouth.

Medical providers have sent a throat swab and a blood sample to the Montana State Laboratory for confirmation of the diagnosis.

The Cornerstone Community Church Vacation Bible school was held from July 14-16.

