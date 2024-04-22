Watch Now
Fisherman drowns after boat capsizes in Bitterroot River near Darby

Posted at 4:59 PM, Apr 22, 2024
HAMILTON — A fisherman died on Friday, April 19, 2024, after the boat he was in capsized in the Bitterroot River north of Darby.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says 76-year-old John Brewer of Port Angeles, Washington drowned after the boat he was in tipped over in a log jam.

Two other fishermen in the boat when it capsized were able to make it to shore, but the victim became caught in the current. Sheriff Holton says the other fishermen pulled Brewer out of the water downstream of the accident and started CPR.

The Darby Volunteer Fire Department, Ravalli County Search and Rescue and Ravalli County Sheriff's Officer responded to the scene, but despite continued lifesaving efforts, Sheriff Holton says Brewer died at the scene.

