Fisherman struck and killed by tree in Granite County

PHILIPSBURG — A man died Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a tree while fishing west of Philipsburg.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says emergency responders were called to an area about five miles west of the Kyle Bohrnsen Bridge at approximately 2:15 p.m. for a fisherman who was struck by a tree.

The 53-year-old Colorado man died as a result of blunt force injuries. High winds were reported to be in the area at the time of the incident.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

