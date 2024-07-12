Fishing closures announced in Yellowstone National Park due to warm water, low river flows

Yellowstone National Park announced on Friday that effective Monday, July 15, some park rivers will close to fishing due to warm water temperatures and low river flows.

According to a park press release, these rivers will be closed:



The Madison River and all associated tributaries.

The Firehole River and all associated tributaries.

The Gibbon River and all associated tributaries downstream of Norris Campground.

The release said the closure will be reassessed when water temperatures cool and flows return to more typical summer conditions. Additional closures or restrictions may be implemented if necessary.

Yellowstone Lake and other lakes will remain open to fishing from sunrise to sunset, according to the release, and all other rivers and streams not listed as closed will remain open.

Yellowstone says current conditions are extremely stressful to fish and can be fatal. Park officials ask that anglers fish during the coolest times of day and land fish quickly; do not play hooked trout to exhaustion; and gently handle fish in the water as much as possible, letting them recover before release.