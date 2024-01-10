Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting

Law enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on New Year’s Day in Marion.
COVID-19 case confirmed in Kalispell jail
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 10:49:15-05

KALISPELL — One person died following a fatal shooting that happened on New Year’s Day in Marion.

The Flathead Sheriff’s Office states in a news release that emergency dispatchers were told “an older juvenile male had accidentally shot another juvenile male in the chest.”

Marion Fatal Juvenille Shooting Map

Despite attempted life-saving measures at the scene, the juvenile passed away.

The Flathead County Detective Division is performing the investigation which has been referred to the Flathead County Attorney’s Office and Youth Court for review.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader