Flathead doctors reflect on Montana abortion restrictions in light of anniversary of Roe v. Wade overturn

KALISPELL - Almost one year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade more than 100 Montana medical professionals have signed a letter to Governor Greg Gianforte to stop attacks on abortion access in the state.

While abortion is still protected under Montana's State Constitution because of the guaranteed right to privacy, numerous restrictions were placed on abortion in the legislative session that ended in May.

Two Flathead doctors spoke out about their concerns and why access to abortion at the state level is critical for women’s health.

“Politicians should not interfere in the private medical decisions that patients make with their trusted medical providers. Emergency Physicians like myself, in particular, wonder if we may be faced with a situation of not being able to save a woman's life because of our state laws. Breaking such laws wouldn't be an easy choice for doctors were people with families,” said Emily Fleming, who is a Whitefish emergency medicine physician.

According to a poll by Middle Fork Strategies of 2024 likely voters, 6-in-10 Montana voters say that abortion should be legal in many or all circumstances.

“I mean, there's just so many reasons why a woman might choose an abortion or have to have an abortion and it's not for outside people to make that decision for them. It's not a judgement that other people should have,” said Kelly Berkram, a Kalispell family medicine physician.

A Scripps News special on abortion rights in America, one year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade allowing states to create new restrictions or bans will air on KPAX at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023, immediately following the MTN 10:00 News.