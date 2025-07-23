POLSON — A new forecast has been issued about Flathead Lake water levels for the month of August, and it’s a welcoming prediction for those who enjoy recreating on the lake.

Above-average precipitation and cooler-than-normal temperatures since July 1 have drastically changed Flathead Lake’s water level outlook for the month of August.

“Two-hundred to 300 percent of normal for rainfall for the month of July at some reporting stations here in the Flathead Basin,” said Energy Keepers Incorporated CEO Brian Lipscomb.

Good news for the water level on Flathead Lake:

Flathead Lake water level forecast changes for month of August

Energy Keepers Incorporated controls the SKQ Dam in Polson.

Lipscomb said forecasts in June predicted the Lake would be 3 feet below full pool by the month of August.

That forecast has now changed.

“So that rainfall is really what’s allowed this to happen, where we can hold the lake higher in the top foot through about the middle of August, third week of August and then right now with current forecasts it will be about 18 inches below full pool by Labor Day Weekend.”

Lipscomb said that the forecasted lake level is around normal for Labor Day.

“Normally, we’re right around a foot, or a little more than a foot below full pool on Labor Day Weekend.”

He said rainfall continues to work its way through the Flathead River Basin.

“It’s getting through the soil, getting into the river systems and just maintaining those flows as we look through the rest of the summer.”

He said there’s no guarantee that the August forecast will hold as warmer, drier weather could change the outlook.

“We got six weeks to go yet, so we will see where we end up.”