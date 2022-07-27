Flathead Valley Community College picks up $1M donation

KALISPELL - Flathead Valley Community College recently received a big donation to help build its new performing arts wing.

Pablo resident Lola Vulles donated $1 million to the construction of the Stewart Family Performing Arts wing in the Wachholz College Center.

Vulles chose to commemorate her family with the donation, Dr. Charles E. and Lottie (Hartsock) Stewart, according to a news release.

A veterinarian by trade, Vulles said her father was a born farmer and spent his life gathering up acres of land when he could to build a better life for his family.

“Dad always said he wouldn’t live long enough to get anything from everything he built. Now I'm humbled and happy to be able to commemorate my family and all their hard work,” Vulles explained.

Vulles grew up in northwest North Dakota, moving around often to follow her parents’ jobs or to find

The theater is expected to be ready in the fall with varied acts already booked, including country artist Clint Black and several National Geographic lectures.