Flathead Valley Community College receives $4M donation for new entrepreneurship center

KALISPELL — Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) recently received a $4 million donation to build a new entrepreneurship center.

This donation was given by Paul Wachholz who donated the funds to create The Paul D. Wachholz College Center that opened in November of 2022.

This new entrepreneurship center will expand on the existing small business development courses and programs with a focus on entrepreneurship.

The goal is to create a space for students to develop the necessary tools for starting their own businesses and reaching their career goals.

“I think the donation will really help the college continue to do what we do best, which is meet our community's needs and help people through education and through the resources we provide be successful and to be contributing members of our community. We're so appreciative Paul and all that he's done to help move the college and our efforts forward,” said FVCC President Jane Karas.

The new education center is in the very early stages of creation and the college is currently working on a timeline and what the next steps in the process will be.