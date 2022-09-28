Fleeing fugitive shot in Great Falls

Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newton said during a news conference that a fleeing fugitive died after being shot by a police officer on Wednesday morning (September 28, 2022).

The incident happened near the 200 block of 16th Avenue South.

Police and members of the Montana Department of Adult Probation & Parole and the U.S. Marshal Service were working together as part of the Violent Offender Task Force to find the person, who had a no-bond warrant for their arrest.

The investigation led to a house in the 200 block of 16th Ave. South. Just after 9 a.m., officers made contact with the suspect, who ran away and reportedly had a weapon.

COLTER ANSTAETT

Chief Newton said, "Once initial contact was made, the wanted person fled the residence on foot carrying a weapon. A foot pursuit ensued, ending in an officer-involved shooting. Officers on scene provided immediate life-saving measures and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene as well. At this point, the wanted person has succumbed to wounds from the officer-involved shooting."

The name of the suspect has not yet been released. No one else was injured during the incident.

The Division of Criminal Investigation of the Montana Department of Justice will be investigating the incident, which is standard procedures in all such cases.

We will update you as we get more information.

This is the second deadly shooting in Great Falls in 2022 involving a law enforcement officer. In March, Travis Don Snipes died after being shot by a Cascade County sheriff’s deputy.



(1st REPORT, 9:37 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department says that officers are "working an incident" in the vicinity of 18th Avenue South and 2nd Street South.

The GFPD said at 9:15 a.m. that people will see a large police presence, along with other emergency responders. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. No other details have been released at this point.