Free admission to Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center through February (video)

Posted at 8:40 AM, Jan 18, 2023
GREAT FALLS — The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is offering free admission through the end of February, 2023, to promote visitation and accessibility. The center, located at 4201 Giant Springs Road, is managed by the U.S. Forest Service. For more information, call 406-727-8733, or click here to visit the website.

