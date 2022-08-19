Fuel truck rolls over in Yellowstone National Park

A fuel tanker truck lost control and rolled over on a section of Highway 191 that runs through the western portion of Yellowstone National Park on Friday, August 19, 2022.

A park news release said the incident happened in the early morning hours on Friday near mile marker 16 on Hwy 191. The truck spilled an estimated 4,800 gallons of fuel, and it's not known if any reached nearby Grayling Creek.

RELATED: YNP releases more information after human foot found at Abyss Pool

The southbound lane of the highway is blocked but is passable in both directions with traffic control in place, according to the release, and motorists should plan for delays.

The release said there were no injuries and mitigation cleanup efforts are ongoing. The incident remains under investigation.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.