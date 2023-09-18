FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Montana State 57, Stetson 20

BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats were back home Saturday and it didn't take long for them to pull away from the Stetson Hatters. MSU built a huge first-half lead and won 57-20.

The Bobcats dominated with their run game again. Freshman running back Scottre Humphrey was quick to make a statement with the first touchdown of the game. Quarterback Sean Chambers would follow Humphrey's lead with two of his own just after that.

Quarterback Tommy Mellott was ruled out with an injury just prior to kickoff. He suffered the injury in the 20-16 loss to No. 1 South Dakota State last week. The Bobcats start Big Sky Conference play next week at Weber State.

