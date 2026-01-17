Fundraiser at Norm's Soda Fountain in Kalispell after collision critically injures teenager

KALISPELL — Last weekend a tragic event took place in the Flathead when the 16-year-old driver of a vehicle was struck by the driver of a stolen vehicle reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour at the intersection of highway 206 near Columbia Falls.

Hazel Alexander was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she has undergone multiple extensive surgeries and continues to receive care.

A fundraiser is taking place at Norm’s Soda Fountain in Kalispell this weekend with proceeds going toward Hazel’s medical expenses.

“She’s a sweetheart, definitely I would say that first, she has a beautiful smile and a sparkle in her eye that kind of just grabs you right from the start when you meet Hazel,” said Norm's Soda Fountain Owner Beth Pirrie.

Hazel Alexander has worked at Norm’s Soda Fountain off Main Street in Kalispell for the last two years.

Pirrie said she’s a hard worker with a big heart.

“She was a great team player I mean she just is, she was ready to jump in when anybody needed her, she covered shifts and she’s just a great all-around person.”

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday all tips made at Norm’s Soda Fountain will go directly to Hazel’s medical expenses.

On Saturday all sales will also be donated.

“Absolutely right from the start everybody jumped right in, what else can we do, how can we be of help, this is the start of a long journey for her and we’re just trying to support and do what we can,” said Pirrie.

Pirrie said Hazel would be the first person to help any of her coworkers if a tragedy struck.

“Yeah, she would be one of the first to step right up and do that for us, absolutely.”

Pirrie hopes the Flathead community shows out strong for Hazel this weekend.

“If this is moving you, you know come down and see us Friday and Saturday we’re open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday we’re open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., so remember you can come for dinner, you can come for lunch, you can come just for a fancy soda or something fun, we would love to see you and to just kind of embrace our community in support of Hazel,” said Pirrie.

Alfred Flamond, the man charged with driving the stolen vehicle that collided into Hazel’s vehicle has charged with three felonies and will be arraigned in Flathead County District Court on January 29.

Court documents state that in the last six months, Flamond been arrested nine times in Flathead County.

You can also support Hazel's medical expenses by donating here.

