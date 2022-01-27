Funeral service set Friday for Sidney woman

SIDNEY - Funeral services will be held Friday for a Sidney woman whose body was found last week after she had been missing for a month.

The funeral will be held even though the Richland County Sheriff's Office says it still can't confirm the woman's identity.

The body of Katelynn Berry was found a short distance from her apartment on Jan. 20 shortly after teams of volunteer search crews were deployed.

The 26-year-old woman vanished on Dec. 21.

Despite no confirmation from the sheriff's office, the family told MTN News it was Katelynn's body that was found.

The sheriff's office has also not provided any other details about the case, including a cause of death or whether they believe the woman was murdered.

