FWP: 175 boats found with invasive species in Montana so far this year

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports invasive species check stations have identified 175 boats containing either invasive mussels or weeds so far this year.

The fouled boats were discovered at Montana's invasive species check stations.

Any watercraft — from paddleboards to large cabin cruisers — are required to stop at these stations and undergo inspection.

The most recent detection of invasive mussels occurred at the Wibaux inspection station, involving a boat that was headed to northern Idaho.

FWP reports the craft was decontaminated, locked to the trailer and Idaho officials were notified.

According to FWP, 38,000 boats have been inspected in Montana so far this year.

Failure to stop at a check station could result in a fine up to $500.

Visit https://fwp.mt.gov/ais for more information about efforts to prevent aquatic invasive species in Montana.