FWP gives update on moose taunting incident in Big Sky

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the two men who were seen in a video taunting a moose in Big Sky have not been identified. The investigation remains open.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Apr 11, 2023
A video posted to Facebook on April 1, 2023, shows two men taunting a moose at night in a residential area in Big Sky.

MTN’s Donna Kelley spoke with Morgan Jacobsen of FWP, and he says there has not been any enforcement action taken at this point because they have not been able to identify the two people involved.

FWP is monitoring the moose’s activity to see if it continues to come into town or hang around residential areas.

The moose has not been seen in Big Sky since that incident and the video was taken.

Jacobsen says residents of that area say they see the moose infrequently. The moose tends to come into town when there’s a snowstorm, but with the weather warming, FWP hopes they will not see it for the rest of the season.

The investigation is still open. We will provide updates if we receive more information.

