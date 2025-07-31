FWP highlights electric fencing to prevent human-bear conflicts

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is reminding landowners about the use of electric fencing to prevent human-bear conflicts.

In a social media post this week, the agency cited an example from 2023, when grizzly bears and black bears were increasingly using a generator shed west of Choteau and Augusta as a "rub post."

FWP explained:

The area’s FWP Bear Specialist worked with the property manager to cost-share the electric fence, which we installed together. This generator shed contained no food attractants and was mostly empty. Bears are often curious about wood stains/oils/varnishes/shellacs and other outdoor treatments and will readily chew and rub on these treated woods.



Once a scent post is created, other bears traveling in the area will rub in the same spot to make their presence known to other bears. The need for an electric fence on this structure is to prevent bears from being accustomed to and comfortable with rubbing on human structures, which can lead to them becoming more conflict-prone.

A photo of the bear (above) rubbing against the shed was quickly highlighted by people on social media, as the grizzly bear seems very large.

However, FWP noted that the shed was only 5.5 feet tall, making the bear appear to be quite large.

FWP worked with the landowner to install an electric fence, "preventing property damage from occurring, increasing human safety, and aversively conditioning individual bears to avoid human structures."

They said the landowner strongly believes this is the same individual bear that returns yearly and that he has lost a lot of weight due to the breeding season and depleted fat reserves.

FWP bear management specialist Chad White said, “Electrification is among the most effective, safe, and applicable bear management tools used to protect private property and teach bears to avoid human structures and food sources.”

The agency said the collaborative project found "effective bear management solutions while also satisfying landowner needs and interests."

Staying safe in Montana's 'bear country'

FWP tips for hunting and recreating in bear country

Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Make noise to alert bears of your presence and travel and hunt in groups when possible.

Be extra cautious around creeks, and in areas with limited visibility. Most attacks happen in surprise, close encounters.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses, and be extra aware or avoid these areas.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears. If field dressing an animal, bring what is needed to remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible and have bear spray close at hand.

If you need to leave the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet of the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards.

Upon your return, observe with binoculars first. Make noise when approaching, and if anything has been disturbed by a bear, leave and call FWP.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on living, working, and recreating in bear country.