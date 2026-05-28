FWP seeks citizen input on 'corner crossing'

HELENA — The topic of corner crossing has been a hotly discussed issue in Big Sky Country in recent months. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is hoping to get more citizen input on the topic to find solutions.

FWP Director Christy Clark says the agency is asking the Private Land/Public Wildlife (PL/PW) Advisory Committee to take up the issue at their next meeting on June 1 and June 2.

“We can’t sit behind a desk in Helena and think we can find solutions,” FWP Director Christy Clark told MTN. “We have to engage the public. We have to get out and talk to people. And we have to really utilize those citizens' advisory groups.”

PLPW is a 13-member citizen board comprised of hunters, anglers, landowners and outfitters. The members are appointed by the governor and advise FWP and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on issues like land agreements, public access programs and landowner-hunter relations.

At the request of Director Clark, PL/PW will review FWP access programs related to corner-to-corner public access scenarios and develop PL/PW solution recommendations to increase landowner participation

Clark recognizes there are passionate voices on both sides of the issue and is hopeful a solution can be found for the betterment of all.

“We have private property rights on one side, we have public land access on the other side, both immensely important to Montana. They are the foundation of Montana. And when we see those two come together and knock heads, it becomes acrimonious very quickly,” Clark noted. “I want to step back from the divisiveness that this is causing and really start to see how we can come together.”

(WATCH: Montana leaders discuss corner crossing)

Montana elected leaders discuss "corner crossing"

According to data from onX, there are around 1.5 million acres of public lands locked behind private property in the Treasure State. About 871,000 acres of public land in Montana are “corner locked.”

Corner crossing is the act of stepping from adjoining corners of public land without stepping on the adjacent private land.

FWP, under the Gianforte administration, has stated that corner crossing remains unlawful in Montana, and people should obtain permission from the adjoining landowners before crossing corners. Wardens have been instructed to use their discretion to cite individuals for trespassing if caught corner crossing.

However, there is no state law or case law directly addressing corner crossing in Montana. The U.S. Supreme Court not taking up a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on a recent Wyoming corner crossing case has also left the issue in limbo for Montana, since the Treasure State is in the 9th Circuit.

Clark recognizes that there has been confusion around corner crossing status because of the Wyoming case. She believes that by enhancing access programs and finding common ground, a lasting solution can be made and prevent future conflicts.

“Sixty-five percent of our land is held privately,” Clark explained. “And so we're going to need to lean on private landowners if we want to increase access. And so I just want to keep trying to find that middle ground, keep trying to find those solutions, and out of that will come some durability. I really believe that.”

(WATCH: Corner Crossing in Montana Explained)

Corner crossing in Montana explained

A lawsuit trying to cement the legality of corner crossing has been filed in state district court, but the judge has yet to rule on the merits of the case.

Earlier this month, Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, a Republican, addressed state lawmakers on the issue. At the hearing, public testimony was divided on the issue of legality, but many agreed that there needs to be a clearer legal definition of corner crossing in Montana.

There is also proposed legislation from a pair of Democratic legislators – state Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula, and state Rep. Joshua Seckinger, D-Bozeman – that would firmly legalize the act of corner crossing.

The June 1 and June 2 PL/PW meeting will be held at the FWP Region 6 office in Glasgow and virtually through Zoom. The meeting will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 1 and 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on June 2.

